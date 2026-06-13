Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 21,379 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,344 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 21,379 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,319,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,588,953,000 after purchasing an additional 502,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $2,199,395,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,963,344 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,656,131,000 after acquiring an additional 111,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,402,636 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,406,129,000 after acquiring an additional 128,188 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7%

BSX stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Argus raised Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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