Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 21,603 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,003 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 21,603 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up about 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $33,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13,200.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JLL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $394.00.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $299.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's 50-day moving average is $311.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.95. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.14 and a 1 year high of $363.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,615,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $118,941.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,408,112.94. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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