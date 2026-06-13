Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 24,696 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,182 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 24,696 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 0.9% of Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $307.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE UNP opened at $272.37 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $262.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.69. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $210.84 and a twelve month high of $279.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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