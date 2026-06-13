Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,825 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 21,571 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of lululemon athletica worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 187.5% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $252.24. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $138.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 6,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $999,978. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini purchased 3,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This trade represents a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $161.00 to $113.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Freedom Capital raised shares of lululemon athletica from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $154.26.

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lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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