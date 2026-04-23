Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 2,677 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,290 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $53,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $54,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet unveiled two new custom AI chips — a TPU 8t for training and a TPU 8i for inference — positioned to lower cloud AI costs and compete with Nvidia on infrastructure. This supports cloud margin expansion and hardware/service revenue upside. Article Title

Alphabet unveiled two new custom AI chips — a TPU 8t for training and a TPU 8i for inference — positioned to lower cloud AI costs and compete with Nvidia on infrastructure. This supports cloud margin expansion and hardware/service revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Google launched the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to build and deploy agentic AI for businesses — a strategic product aimed at monetizing generative AI across large enterprises and driving Google Cloud adoption. Article Title

Google launched the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to build and deploy agentic AI for businesses — a strategic product aimed at monetizing generative AI across large enterprises and driving Google Cloud adoption. Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud committed a $750 million partner fund to accelerate agentic AI adoption among consulting, SI and software partners — an investment that can speed customer deployments and lift services revenue. Article Title

Google Cloud committed a $750 million partner fund to accelerate agentic AI adoption among consulting, SI and software partners — an investment that can speed customer deployments and lift services revenue. Positive Sentiment: Merck announced a multiyear partnership, investing up to $1 billion in Google Cloud to deploy AI across R&D, manufacturing and commercial operations — a material enterprise win that validates Google’s enterprise AI stack. Article Title

Merck announced a multiyear partnership, investing up to $1 billion in Google Cloud to deploy AI across R&D, manufacturing and commercial operations — a material enterprise win that validates Google’s enterprise AI stack. Positive Sentiment: Product integrations expand monetization vectors: major Workspace AI updates (drafting/Sheets automation) and Chrome “auto browse” enterprise features embed Gemini into user workflows, increasing stickiness and upsell potential. Article Title Article Title

Product integrations expand monetization vectors: major Workspace AI updates (drafting/Sheets automation) and Chrome “auto browse” enterprise features embed Gemini into user workflows, increasing stickiness and upsell potential. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst updates raised targets (BMO to $410; Cantor Fitzgerald and KeyCorp also raised targets), reflecting increased sell-side conviction about Alphabet’s AI/cash-flow upside. That analyst momentum often amplifies positive price reaction. Article Title

Multiple analyst updates raised targets (BMO to $410; Cantor Fitzgerald and KeyCorp also raised targets), reflecting increased sell-side conviction about Alphabet’s AI/cash-flow upside. That analyst momentum often amplifies positive price reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Ecosystem and security partners (Exabeam, Vodafone, Thinking Machines Lab expansion) showed integrations and vendor deals that ease enterprise adoption but are longer‑term revenue drivers rather than immediate catalysts. Article Title

Ecosystem and security partners (Exabeam, Vodafone, Thinking Machines Lab expansion) showed integrations and vendor deals that ease enterprise adoption but are longer‑term revenue drivers rather than immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting items: a small insider sell note was reported, which prompted modest near-term selling pressure for some investors. Insider moves can weigh on sentiment even as fundamentals improve. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,564. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock valued at $94,216,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $339.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.84 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $307.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 7.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Alphabet from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alphabet from $395.00 to $387.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $369.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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