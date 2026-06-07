Trimble Inc. $TRMB Holdings Lowered by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 25,733 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Trimble were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $796,385.18. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 31,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,167 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.80 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The firm had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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