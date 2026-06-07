Trimble Inc. $TRMB Holdings Trimmed by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 64,317 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Trimble were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 12,120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,743,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $224,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $213,133,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $67,741,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,747,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,217,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $330,460,000 after purchasing an additional 675,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

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Trimble Stock Down 2.7%

TRMB opened at $54.19 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $796,385.18. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,725 shares of company stock worth $2,151,167. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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