Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,570,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 304,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.85% of Trimble worth $2,395,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,385.18. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,317,952.68. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,167. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trimble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $969.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.97 million. Trimble had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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