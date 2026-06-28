Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 119,936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Trimble worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research lowered Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.33.

View Our Latest Report on TRMB

Trimble Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock's fifty day moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.Trimble's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,317,952.68. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $796,385.18. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

See Also

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