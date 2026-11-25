State Street Corp lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,289,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 2,355,466 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.05% of Trimble worth $530,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trimble Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -78.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $84.42. The business's fifty day moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average is $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $966.41 million. Trimble had a positive return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Trimble from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Trimble from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Trimble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Trimble in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trimble from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.22.

View Our Latest Report on TRMB

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 9,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $482,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,127.80. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,476 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $160,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,750. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc. develops technology that connects the physical and digital worlds to help customers plan, build, and manage infrastructure and other assets. Its offerings combine positioning technologies, hardware, software, and data services for industries including construction, geospatial, transportation, and agriculture. Products and services include GNSS and surveying equipment, machine-control systems, mapping and measurement tools, and software for design, project management, fleet operations, and asset tracking.

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