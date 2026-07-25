TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP - Free Report) by 11,748.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,337 shares of the travel company's stock after purchasing an additional 113,372 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.10% of TripAdvisor worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,300 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,767 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TripAdvisor news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,070.80. This trade represents a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

TripAdvisor Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $13.70 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.99%.TripAdvisor's revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $13.70 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.76.

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TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor NASDAQ: TRIP is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company's flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor's offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

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