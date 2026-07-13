Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM - Free Report) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,529 shares of the company's stock after selling 231,813 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC's holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 398 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 611 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 384.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. China Renaissance reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $82.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $42.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $78.99.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 48.26%.The firm's revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

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