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Triple Frond Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Triple Frond Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,778 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 11.9% of Triple Frond Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Triple Frond Partners LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $114,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Family Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morningstar lowered ASML to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Freedom Capital raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

Get Our Latest Report on ASML

Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Down 1.9%

ASML stock opened at $1,863.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $732.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,539.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,369.29. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,903.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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