TritonPoint Partners LLC Buys New Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

TritonPoint Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,340 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus set a $220.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a "positive" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $184.29.

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Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,737.40. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $211.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.43 and a 200-day moving average of $164.85. The company has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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