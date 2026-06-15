TritonPoint Partners LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

TritonPoint Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,015 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Lam Research makes up about 0.9% of TritonPoint Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $366.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $373.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.01.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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