Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,922 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,686 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Triumph Financial worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 73.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,541 shares of the company's stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company's stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Triumph Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,138 shares of the company's stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $193,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,229,547.80. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch bought 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.01 per share, for a total transaction of $469,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,528,096.04. This trade represents a 44.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.51% of the company's stock.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFIN opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 6.07%.The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TFIN shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Triumph Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFIN

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Free Report).

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