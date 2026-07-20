Trivest Advisors Ltd Buys Shares of 10,950 Linde PLC $LIN

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,950 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $5,429,000. Linde makes up 0.4% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,477 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 83,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Linde by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,263,064 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $538,558,000 after buying an additional 807,370 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $513.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $237.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $548.20. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $515.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.54.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 price target on Linde in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $548.67.

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About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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