Trivest Advisors Ltd Has $38.16 Million Stock Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Trivest Advisors Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 261,000 shares during the period. Futu comprises 2.7% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned 0.20% of Futu worth $38,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Futu by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Futu by 30,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FUTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Futu from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $102.13 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Futu from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Futu in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $170.50 price objective on shares of Futu in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Futu from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.80.

Futu Holdings NASDAQ: FUTU Stock: Is the Chinese Fintech Company a Buy?

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FUTU

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of FUTU opened at $95.10 on Monday. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $202.53. The business's fifty day moving average is $103.80 and its 200-day moving average is $137.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.39.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($2.12). The business had revenue of $694.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.35 million. Futu had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 41.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Futu

Here are the key news stories impacting Futu this week:

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm's product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

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