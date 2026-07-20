Trivest Advisors Ltd Invests $14.30 Million in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $14,301,000. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up about 1.0% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned about 0.09% of MACOM Technology Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 15,828 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.75, for a total transaction of $5,789,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,389 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,776.75. This represents a 29.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,440. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 78,096 shares of company stock valued at $28,760,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $335.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $267.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.16 and a 1-year high of $418.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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