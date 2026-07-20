Trivest Advisors Ltd Sells 145,000 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Trivest Advisors Ltd reduced its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy comprises about 9.6% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned about 0.35% of Bloom Energy worth $132,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $213.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.21. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $351.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4,276.78 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Reuters article

IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Yahoo Finance article

Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Zacks article

Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Business Wire article

Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller commentary and related reports have argued Bloom may face supply-chain risks and valuation concerns, which could pressure sentiment despite the AI deal news. Barchart article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $250.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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