Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Invests $22.78 Million in Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,600 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $22,782,000. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up about 1.4% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Ascendis Pharma A/S as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,367,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 95.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,931 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $357,645,000 after acquiring an additional 880,836 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $119,286,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,026,407 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $218,871,000 after acquiring an additional 232,730 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 352,109 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $75,084,000 after acquiring an additional 181,408 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $262.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $296.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND opened at $253.86 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $160.86 and a 52-week high of $282.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ascendis Pharma A/S

In other Ascendis Pharma A/S news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.80 per share, with a total value of $95,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,120. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Flemming Steen Jensen sold 19,460 shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total transaction of $4,641,015.40. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long‐acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company's lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once‐weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

See Also

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