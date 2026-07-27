Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.39 Million in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Get Carnival alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.32. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Carnival's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 69,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,587.80. The trade was a 38.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Carnival in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Carnival from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carnival from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Carnival from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carnival, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carnival wasn't on the list.

While Carnival currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here