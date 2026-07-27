Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 159,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,976.96. The trade was a 336.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca purchased 685,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $12,371,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,388,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,083,750.72. The trade was a 97.31% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,592,467 shares of company stock worth $28,493,204. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Norwegian Cruise Line

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary suggests NCLH could beat upcoming Q2 earnings expectations, which may support investor optimism ahead of the report. Article Title

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The firm's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Further Reading

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