Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,422,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Equitable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,258,124 shares of the company's stock worth $822,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,861 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Equitable by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,545,628 shares of the company's stock worth $645,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $550,995,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,889,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,996,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equitable by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,822,908 shares of the company's stock worth $229,812,000 after purchasing an additional 193,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company's stock.

Equitable Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 232.29% and a negative net margin of 7.26%.The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equitable's revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Equitable's dividend payout ratio is presently -42.25%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 4,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $187,501.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 124,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,054.10. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $101,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,147,405.48. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,078. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore set a $63.00 target price on shares of Equitable and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $58.00 price target on Equitable and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.08.

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Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc NYSE: EQH is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

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