Tronox Holdings PLC $TROX is Lightrock Netherlands B.V.'s 10th Largest Position

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. decreased its stake in Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX - Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110,792 shares of the company's stock after selling 940,494 shares during the period. Tronox makes up 2.1% of Lightrock Netherlands B.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. owned 1.33% of Tronox worth $20,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 723,164 shares of the company's stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Credit Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 325,872 shares of the company's stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 280,872 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Tronox by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 4,347,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Tronox from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised Tronox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tronox from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $7.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tronox

Tronox Stock Performance

NYSE TROX opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Tronox Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $917.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.38 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The company's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings PLC will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Tronox's dividend payout ratio is -6.85%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and specialty materials. The company's operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO₂, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO₂, Tronox's product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.

Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

Further Reading

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