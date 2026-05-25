Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $16.89 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,950 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,211 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up approximately 0.4% of Troy Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $16,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Take-Two Interactive Software

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Take-Two beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with stronger-than-expected net bookings, revenue growth, and a narrower loss, while also confirming that Grand Theft Auto VI remains on track for a Nov. 19 release. Article Title

Take-Two beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with stronger-than-expected net bookings, revenue growth, and a narrower loss, while also confirming that Grand Theft Auto VI remains on track for a Nov. 19 release. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush and other analysts highlighted the confirmed GTA VI launch timeline and broad portfolio strength, reinforcing long-term confidence in the stock despite near-term volatility. Article Title

Wedbush and other analysts highlighted the confirmed GTA VI launch timeline and broad portfolio strength, reinforcing long-term confidence in the stock despite near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly to $287 from $293 but kept an overweight rating, suggesting continued upside expectations for TTWO. Article Title

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly to $287 from $293 but kept an overweight rating, suggesting continued upside expectations for TTWO. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call-option activity showed traders positioning for volatility, likely driven by the GTA VI announcement and earnings release.

Unusually large call-option activity showed traders positioning for volatility, likely driven by the GTA VI announcement and earnings release. Negative Sentiment: Investors focused on management’s fiscal 2027 bookings guidance of about $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion, which came in below Wall Street expectations and appears to be the main reason the stock is declining. Article Title

Investors focused on management’s fiscal 2027 bookings guidance of about $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion, which came in below Wall Street expectations and appears to be the main reason the stock is declining. Negative Sentiment: The softer outlook also weighed on sentiment even as the company raised expectations for FY2027 EPS, because revenue and bookings guidance are what matter most for near-term valuation. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,390 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total value of $296,195.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,586,762.25. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 1,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.62, for a total value of $362,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,702,713.62. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,155. Insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Raymond James Financial raised Take-Two Interactive Software from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $227.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.63 and a 52 week high of $264.79.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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