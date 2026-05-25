Troy Asset Management Ltd Sells 7,613 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,418 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 7,613 shares during the period. McDonald's comprises 0.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd's holdings in McDonald's were worth $23,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald's by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $22,112,675,000 after purchasing an additional 703,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in McDonald's by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,024,857 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $10,643,704,000 after purchasing an additional 196,505 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in McDonald's by 6.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,757,967 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,445,899,000 after purchasing an additional 286,284 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in McDonald's by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,422,014 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,343,501,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in McDonald's by 36.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,336,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $282.48 on Monday. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $271.98 and a 12 month high of $341.75. The stock has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.34.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald's has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McDonald's

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total value of $100,805.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,442,042.24. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,209 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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