True Light Capital Pte. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

True Light Capital Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,150 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 130,150 shares during the quarter. Amer Sports accounts for approximately 7.6% of True Light Capital Pte. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. True Light Capital Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Amer Sports worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AS. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $565,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Amer Sports by 44.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 358,536 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,364 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AS. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price target on Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on AS

Amer Sports Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business's 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. Amer Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.07.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.Amer Sports's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $150,050.25. The trade was a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jie (James) Zheng sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $17,210,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,262,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,451,291.70. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 851,685 shares of company stock valued at $29,856,753 in the last three months.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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