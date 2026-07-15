True Light Capital Pte. Ltd. Has $26.27 Million Stake in Yum China $YUMC

True Light Capital Pte. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,572 shares of the company's stock after selling 145,309 shares during the period. Yum China comprises approximately 13.3% of True Light Capital Pte. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. True Light Capital Pte. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Yum China worth $26,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $280,656,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Yum China by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,854,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,966 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,957,111 shares of the company's stock worth $1,039,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,450 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Yum China by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,759,348 shares of the company's stock worth $85,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Yum China by 1,727.2% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 779,564 shares of the company's stock worth $38,027,000 after buying an additional 736,900 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Yum China from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Yum China

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27. Yum China has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.10.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87. Yum China had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.83%.The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Yum China's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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