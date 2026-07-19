True North Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

True North Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,101 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,645,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,540 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,730,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,073 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,199,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $890,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3,826.9% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,459,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $592,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,192,570. This represents a 17.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research raised their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Down 2.4%

Lam Research stock opened at $313.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $438.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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