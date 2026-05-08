Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,225 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 8,405 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $15,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6%

CI stock opened at $283.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $338.89.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Cigna Group

Insider Activity

In other Cigna Group news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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