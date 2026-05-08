Truist Financial Corp Has $13.03 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,009 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,038 shares of the company's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its stake in Marriott International by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 16,300 shares of the company's stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Composition Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company's stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

Marriott International Stock Down 2.1%

MAR opened at $351.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.05 and a 200-day moving average of $319.85. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.55 and a twelve month high of $380.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International's payout ratio is 28.24%.

Marriott International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $373.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,957,998.01. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.61, for a total value of $2,258,411.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,942.12. The trade was a 40.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,540 shares of company stock worth $34,274,055. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here