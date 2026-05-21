Truist Financial Corp Has $416,000 Position in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,174 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in DaVita were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVA. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 19.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,403,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 80.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,440,571.40. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $158.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $199.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.14. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $202.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.84.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 270.37% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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