Truist Financial Corp Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,165 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Datadog were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Datadog by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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More Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog delivered a beat-and-raise quarter, with Q1 revenue of about $1.01 billion and EPS of $0.60 both ahead of estimates, while management lifted FY 2026 and Q2 guidance well above consensus. Datadog Q1 2026 Financial Results

Datadog delivered a beat-and-raise quarter, with Q1 revenue of about $1.01 billion and EPS of $0.60 both ahead of estimates, while management lifted FY 2026 and Q2 guidance well above consensus. Positive Sentiment: Several major Wall Street firms raised price targets after the results, including Citigroup, RBC, Piper Sandler, Wedbush, TD Cowen, Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, and others, reinforcing the bullish case and supporting the stock’s rally. Analyst price target hikes

Several major Wall Street firms raised price targets after the results, including Citigroup, RBC, Piper Sandler, Wedbush, TD Cowen, Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, and others, reinforcing the bullish case and supporting the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strong demand across AI-native and non-AI customers, plus growth in larger customers and new product launches, which suggests the growth story is broadening beyond one-time earnings strength. RBC commentary on Datadog

Management highlighted strong demand across AI-native and non-AI customers, plus growth in larger customers and new product launches, which suggests the growth story is broadening beyond one-time earnings strength. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy call-option buying and elevated trading volume indicate strong short-term momentum, but some of the move may be trader-driven and could increase volatility. Options activity report

Heavy call-option buying and elevated trading volume indicate strong short-term momentum, but some of the move may be trader-driven and could increase volatility. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders, including the CTO, general counsel, and a director, sold shares in pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions, which may temper enthusiasm for some investors even though the sales were scheduled in advance. SEC filing for insider sale

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $6,765,416.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 437,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,871,380.93. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $7,618,637.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,910,913.34. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 654,018 shares of company stock worth $80,903,197. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $200.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $201.69. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.75, a PEG ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.76.

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About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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