Truist Financial Corp Invests $1.15 Million in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $1,477,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $206,244,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $2,519,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $45,507,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amer Sports by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,783 shares of the company's stock worth $23,796,000 after buying an additional 58,350 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amer Sports Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:AS opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $42.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.16.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amer Sports

In related news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $217,741.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $428,883.28. This trade represents a 33.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $414,741.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $553,871.50. The trade was a 42.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $956,673.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amer Sports from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial set a $49.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.18.

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Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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