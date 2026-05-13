Truist Financial Corp Sells 13,942 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,606 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 13,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $369,597,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 621.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,081 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $168,805,000 after buying an additional 1,040,525 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $54,314,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 712,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $99,511,000 after buying an additional 282,278 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,766.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 286,189 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,755,000 after buying an additional 270,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $147.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MAA stock opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $163.86. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The firm had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is 185.45%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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