Truist Financial Corp Sells 14,661 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,756 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,661 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,919 shares of the company's stock worth $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 284,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,698,000 after buying an additional 87,455 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of KMB opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $144.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.29. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. Kimberly-Clark's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

See Also

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