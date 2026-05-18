Truist Financial Corp Sells 15,871 Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,179 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 15,871 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Integer were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,833 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 8.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

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Integer Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $88.15 on Monday. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $123.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $439.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $426.48 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Integer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Integer from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Integer

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $70,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at $372,385. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

Further Reading

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