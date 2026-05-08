Truist Financial Corp Sells 38,431 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,668 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 38,431 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $323.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at $26,573,350.79. This trade represents a 42.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:APD opened at $294.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.11 and a twelve month high of $307.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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