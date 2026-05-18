Truist Financial Corp Sells 57,875 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Free Report) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,936 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,875 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Schneider National were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Darrell George Campbell sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $173,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,914,684.75. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Magnin Shelly A. Dumas sold 2,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $74,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at $763,137.30. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Price Performance

SNDR stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Schneider National had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Schneider National's payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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