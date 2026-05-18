Truist Financial Corp Sells 68,768 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY - Free Report) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,153 shares of the company's stock after selling 68,768 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 90.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Yang sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $4,393,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 526,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,425,900.69. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan F. Smith sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $522,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 119,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,458,108.04. The trade was a 13.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,911,733. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

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Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $358.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.89 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Magnolia Oil & Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.37%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp NYSE: MGY is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company's core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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