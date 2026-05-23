Truist Financial Corp Takes $215,000 Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 905 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Composition Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sandisk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

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Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hedge fund billionaire David Tepper reportedly bought 281,250 shares of Sandisk, adding to bullish investor sentiment and reinforcing the idea that large investors still see upside after the stock’s huge run. Article Title

Hedge fund billionaire David Tepper reportedly bought 281,250 shares of Sandisk, adding to bullish investor sentiment and reinforcing the idea that large investors still see upside after the stock’s huge run. Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces argue that Sandisk is benefiting from AI-driven NAND demand, enterprise SSD growth, and an improved long-term earnings outlook, with some analysts calling the stock undervalued despite the sharp rally. Article Title

Several recent pieces argue that Sandisk is benefiting from AI-driven NAND demand, enterprise SSD growth, and an improved long-term earnings outlook, with some analysts calling the stock undervalued despite the sharp rally. Positive Sentiment: SanDisk also got a boost from sector momentum as memory stocks rebounded, with traders pointing to AI-related demand and tighter supply conditions among rivals as reasons for the renewed interest. Article Title

SanDisk also got a boost from sector momentum as memory stocks rebounded, with traders pointing to AI-related demand and tighter supply conditions among rivals as reasons for the renewed interest. Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary now frames Sandisk as a “hold” after its explosive year-to-date surge, suggesting the business outlook is strong but the valuation has become much less attractive for new buyers. Article Title

Some market commentary now frames Sandisk as a “hold” after its explosive year-to-date surge, suggesting the business outlook is strong but the valuation has become much less attractive for new buyers. Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer’s cautious comments that investors should “let it come down more” may temper enthusiasm, especially after the stock’s massive rally and elevated valuation. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $1,220.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,157.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Down 4.1%

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,478.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 4.82. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $1,600.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $982.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $596.26.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 6,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,092 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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