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Trust Co. of Oklahoma Raises Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Written by MarketBeat
July 1, 2026
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Key Points

  • Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its Apple stake by 5.1% in the first quarter, buying 3,336 more shares and bringing its holdings to 69,173 shares worth about $17.6 million. Apple is now its third-largest holding and makes up roughly 5.1% of the portfolio.
  • Apple continues to attract mixed-but-generally positive Wall Street attention, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.85. Recent analyst actions included buy ratings from Bank of America and TD Cowen, while KGI Securities downgraded the stock to hold.
  • The company reported strong quarterly results, posting $2.01 EPS on revenue of $111.18 billion, both ahead of estimates. Apple also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.27 per share from $0.26, while shares recently traded around $289.36.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,173 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma's holdings in Apple were worth $17,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 6.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities cut shares of Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of AAPL opened at $289.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.50 and a 12-month high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,998,541. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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