TSG Advice Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,653 shares of the iPhone maker's stock, valued at approximately $22,197,000. Apple accounts for 3.0% of TSG Advice Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenir Tech Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ABS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,168,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Apple from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Apple from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citic Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.11.

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Apple Stock Up 1.4%

AAPL opened at $354.07 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.42 and a fifty-two week high of $360.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company's 50-day moving average is $342.59 and its 200 day moving average is $303.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO John Ternus sold 25,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.94, for a total value of $8,460,671.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 59,567 shares in the company, valued at $19,832,236.98. This represents a 29.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 46,389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.42, for a total value of $15,467,020.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,615,190.20. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,131 shares of company stock valued at $97,438,605. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Recent Apple Headlines

Investors following AAPL have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent that could handle complex tasks across apps and devices. Its installed base of more than 2.5 billion active devices could help drive adoption, though a launch may be more than a year away. Article: What Is Apple Planning With Its New Autonomous AI Agent?

Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent that could handle complex tasks across apps and devices. Its installed base of more than 2.5 billion active devices could help drive adoption, though a launch may be more than a year away. Neutral Sentiment: Mac momentum and a refreshed wearables lineup could support sales, but the outlook depends on whether wearables recover from their slowdown and supply constraints ease. Article: Can Wearables and Mac Revenues Add Fresh Momentum?

Mac momentum and a refreshed wearables lineup could support sales, but the outlook depends on whether wearables recover from their slowdown and supply constraints ease. Negative Sentiment: The AI-agent opportunity remains uncertain: Apple may not launch until late 2027, and its comparatively restrained AI infrastructure investment raises questions about serving complex features at scale.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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