TT Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

TT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 1.8% of TT Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TT Capital Management LLC's holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Tobam purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector underperform" rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,667.83. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of MAA stock opened at $136.94 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $153.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.40.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 185.45%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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