TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,799 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 97,799 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.19% of TTM Technologies worth $19,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get TTM Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 36.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the technology company's stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,858 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $123.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.78. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $223.83.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 8,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,881,066.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,618,654.20. This trade represents a 11.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 6,754 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total value of $1,416,921.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,350 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,146.50. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $17,191,859 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research cut TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TTM Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TTM Technologies wasn't on the list.

While TTM Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here