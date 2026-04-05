Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires 37,221 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 7,444.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,721 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 37,221 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.16% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $16,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 115.3% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 7,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $422.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $348.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $430.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $345.25 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.97 and a 12-month high of $512.76. The business's fifty day moving average is $370.80 and its 200 day moving average is $394.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.51. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $483.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Kinsale Capital Group's payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

Kinsale Capital Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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