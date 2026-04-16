Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Free Report) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,480 shares of the company's stock after selling 145,085 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL's holdings in Cactus were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 67.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 113.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,094 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cactus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.33.

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Cactus News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cactus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near-term and multi-year EPS forecasts for Cactus (small but consistent increases to Q1 2026, Q2 2026, Q4 2026/Q4 2027 and FY2027/FY2028 estimates). These upward revisions support a healthier earnings trajectory and help explain buying interest in WHD today.

Zacks Research raised several near-term and multi-year EPS forecasts for Cactus (small but consistent increases to Q1 2026, Q2 2026, Q4 2026/Q4 2027 and FY2027/FY2028 estimates). These upward revisions support a healthier earnings trajectory and help explain buying interest in WHD today. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks continues to carry a "Hold" rating on WHD — the upgrades are modest and the analyst stance remains cautious, suggesting limited conviction behind larger price moves.

Zacks continues to carry a "Hold" rating on WHD — the upgrades are modest and the analyst stance remains cautious, suggesting limited conviction behind larger price moves. Neutral Sentiment: Cactus announced its Q1 2026 earnings release after market close on May 6, 2026, with a conference call on May 7 (a scheduled catalyst that could drive volatility around the dates). Cactus Announces Timing of First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Cactus announced its Q1 2026 earnings release after market close on May 6, 2026, with a conference call on May 7 (a scheduled catalyst that could drive volatility around the dates). Negative Sentiment: Despite the raises, Zacks' FY2026 EPS projection ($2.70) remains below the consensus estimate (~$3.08). That gap suggests analysts still expect near-term headwinds relative to the street, which could cap upside if the company doesn't beat that lower expectation materially.

Cactus Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of WHD opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Cactus had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 15.39%.The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Cactus's revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Cactus's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, President Joel Bender sold 106,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $5,331,905.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 27,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,387,426.56. This represents a 79.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,039,080. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company's stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

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