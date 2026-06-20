Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,625 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 1.0% of Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,896,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The stock's 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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