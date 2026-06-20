Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC Buys Shares of 45,451 Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,451 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $7,392,000. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 2.5% of Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $1,703,243.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,058. This represents a 27.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. UBS Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $272.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE MPC opened at $243.11 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $272.46. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 31.35 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Marathon Petroleum's payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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